Hulu’s Hellraiser Reboot Officially Gets an R Rating

The producers behind the upcoming Hellraiser reboot are rolling out a bloody welcome mat for Pinhead’s return to screens. In case there were any concerns that the upcoming Hulu exclusive wouldn’t honor the boundary-pushing violence of Clive Barker’s original 1987 film, fans can officially lay these doubts to rest. According to Collider, the new movie has been rated R for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity.”

Hulu’s reboot features Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as the new Pinhead, the longtime face of the Hellraiser franchise. Clayton succeeds the original Hell Priest, Doug Bradley, who played the character in eight installments before stepping down after Hellraiser: Hellworld in 2005. Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor took over the role in subsequent films. David Bruckner directed the Hellraiser reboot from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Additionally, Barker himself is onboard as a producer.

Barker faced his own challenges trying to get his first Hellraiser film past the MPAA in the late ‘80s. In fact, the review board initially gave the movie an X rating before Barker made cuts that brought it down to an R. But standards have changed a lot in the last 35 years, particularly in the streaming space, which is usually more lenient when it comes to releasing films that are rated R or higher.

The new film isn’t the only major Hellraiser project on the horizon. In 2020, HBO began developing its own Hellraiser TV series with David Gordon Green (Halloween) directing several episodes, including the pilot. Michael Dougherty and Mark Verheiden are co-writing the show, which also counts Barker as an executive producer.

Spyglass and Hulu haven’t announced a release date for the Hellraiser reboot.

Are you happy to hear that the new film is R-rated? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Hellraiser Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.