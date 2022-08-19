Days Gone Movie in the Works with Sam Heughan Circling the Lead Role

PlayStation Productions is adding yet another video game adaptation to its development slate. According to Deadline, the studio is turning its attention to a feature based on Days Gone, the survival horror adventure originally released in 2019. Additionally, Outlander star Sam Heughan is hoping to play the game’s protagonist, Deacon St. John.

Developed by Bend Studio, Days Gone took place in Oregon several years after a global pandemic began turning humans into ravenous zombies called Freakers. Players controlled Deacon, an ex-biker gang member who traversed the game’s open-world environment using his motorcycle. After learning that his long-lost wife, Sarah, might be alive, Deacon sets off on a quest to find her, fending off countless hordes of infected creatures along the way. Sam Witwer provided the voice and motion capture for Deacon in the game.

Sony has already hired Sheldon Turner to write the script for its Days Gone movie. Turner previously received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing Up in the Air with director Jason Reitman. He also penned the 2005 remake of The Longest Yard and contributed to the script for X-Men: First Class. Apparently, his Days Gone script is “a love ballad to motorcycle movies,” with Deadline calling it a modern-day western.

Last year, game directors John Garvin and Jeff Ross confirmed that Sony rejected their pitch for a Days Gone sequel, making this latest news all the more surprising. They couldn’t reveal much due to a non-disclosure agreement. However, the original game’s lukewarm reception and lengthy development process might have been to blame.

Days Gone is only the latest PlayStation game adaptation to get the greenlight following the box office success of Sony’s Uncharted movie earlier this year. Aside from HBO’s live-action take on The Last of Us, the studio is also developing films based on Gran Turismo, Ghost of Tsushima, and Jak and Daxter. TV shows based on Twisted Metal, God of War, and Horizon are currently in the works as well.

What are you hoping to see from a Days Gone film? Do you think Heughan is a good choice to play Deacon? Let us know in the comment section below!

