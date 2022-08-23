Sony’s PlayStation Productions is Developing a Gravity Rush Feature Film

Sony’s PlayStation Productions is Developing a Gravity Rush Film

Following the success of the Uncharted movie, Sony Pictures is continuing to aggressively develop the company’s gaming library into potential movie franchises. Last week, it was Days Gone that lined up a screenwriter and a potential star. Now, via Deadline, a lesser known game, Gravity Rush, is next in line for its own feature film.

Sony’s PlayStation Productions and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions are teaming up to develop Gravity Rush. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) will direct the film from a script by Emily Jerome (Panopticon).

Gravity Rush was originally released in 2012 as a game for PlayStation Vita. The lead character is an amnesiac young woman named Kat who discovers that she can control gravity around herself. After awakening in the floating city of Heksville, Kat slowly masters her powers while uncovering the secrets of her past. She also faces fierce monsters called the Nevi.

A remastered edition of the original game was released for PlayStation 4 in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2017. Regardless, this title has significantly less brand recognition than the majority of Sony’s planned PlayStation adaptations. However, Kat’s gravity powers could still be a compelling hook for the eventual film.

For now, the Gravity Rush feature is in a very early stage of development. And there’s no word when or if the film may begin production.

What do you think about the premise of this adaptation? And who would you cast as Kat? Let us know in the comment section below!

