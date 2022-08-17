Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, and More Join the Cast of Garfield

Sony’s animated Garfield reboot is adding more star power to its voice cast. Deadline brings word that Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, and Cecily Strong have all booked roles in the upcoming film. Unfortunately, the studio isn’t sharing any details about their characters right now.

All of these actors are joining Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, who will provide the voices of Garfield and his father, Vic, respectively. The film will mark the first Garfield movie to hit theaters since Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties bowed in 2006. But unlike that film and its 2004 predecessor, Sony’s reboot will be fully CG-animated.

Rhames is gearing up to reprise his role as Luther Stickell in the last two installments of Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise. Holt, a veteran of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series, will soon star as the title character in Renfield and also appears on Hulu’s The Great. Waddingham currently stars as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, for which she won an Emmy in 2021. Finally, Strong is still a regular performer on Saturday Night Live and also co-stars in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!

Mark Dindal is directing Garfield from a screenplay by David Reynolds. The original comic strip’s creator, Jim Davis, is executive producing the film alongside Andrews McMeel Entertainment’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. DNEG is handling the animation and will also produce the movie with Alcon Entertainment. Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove will produce with John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner.

Garfield will hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

What do you think of these latest additions to the film’s voice cast? Do you have any theories about their characters? Let us know in the comment section below!

