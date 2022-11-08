Sony’s Garfield Movie Adds Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang

We can officially add two more comedy all-stars to Garfield’s voice cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang have booked supporting roles in Sony’s animated reboot, which finds Chris Pratt starring as the titular feline.

Goldstein is best known for his role as Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, for which he also writes and executive produces. His performance on the show earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Earlier this year, Goldstein also showed up in Thor: Love and Thunder’s mid-credits scene as Zeus’ son, Hercules.

Meanwhile, Yang has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2019. Since then, he has booked guest-starring roles on sitcoms like Peacock’s Girls5eva and HBO Max’s The Other Two. But this year, he made the jump to features with roles in The Lost City, Fire Island, and Bros. Yang will soon lend his voice to HBO Max’s upcoming Gremlins animated prequel, Secrets of the Mogwai.

The report doesn’t say which characters Goldstein and Yang are voicing in the reboot. Regardless, as any Garfield fan knows, there are plenty of supporting characters from Jim Davis’ original comic strip to choose from. Both actors will also find themselves in familiar company during recording sessions for the film. The call sheet also features Goldstein’s Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham and Yang’s SNL castmate Cecily Strong. Other cast members include Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom is voicing Garfield’s father, Vic.

Mark Dindal is directing Garfield from a screenplay co-written by David Reynolds, Paul Kaplan, and Mark Torgove. Sony will release the film on May 24, 2024.

Do you have any theories about Goldstein and Yang’s characters in the film? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Garfield: His 9 Lives

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.