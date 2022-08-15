Jeff Goldblum Takes His Family To Jurassic World Dominion’s Creature Workshop

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are well-known for their realistic CGI dinosaurs. However, even the most recent film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, embraced practical effects when necessary. And in one of the first behind-the-scenes featurettes from the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition Blu-ray, cast members Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern got a first-hand look at the movie’s dinosaur creations.

While Dern came by herself, Goldblum was accompanied by his wife, Emilie, and their two children. And it’s hard to say if the kids were more thrilled than Goldblum himself. Emilie Goldblum was particularly impressed by the Microceratus animatronic, which actually appeared to breathe. The tours were led by John Nolan, the film’s live-action dinosaur supervisor, and you can watch them in the video below.

Some of these dinosaurs were designed to be puppets as well as animatronics. Additionally, Goldblum and Dern got a very close view of the film’s biggest dinosaur: The Giganotosaurus. There’s also a brief look at one of the film’s giant locusts, which were very important to the story.

Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition will hit Blu-ray, 4K, and digital on Tuesday, August 16. As the name implies, it includes a longer cut of the film with 14 minutes put back into the movie.

What did you think about the visit to Jurassic World Dominion‘s creature workshop? Let us know in the comment section below!

