Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition Date, Features Confirmed

Confirming a previously unverified listing at HD Movie Source, Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition debuts on Blu-ray, 4K, and digital Aug 16. (This contradicts Amazon’s previous estimate of Dec 31, a post-Christmas date that always seemed bad timing.) Via The Wrap, the longer cut includes 14 more minutes. Among them, this cut adds the Imax prologue back to the beginning of the movie. Moreover, the Blu-ray will also include the short “Battle at Big Rock” as a separate feature.

Here’s a brief trailer confirming the date:

Universal also confirmed the following special features on the disc and digital versions:

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL*:

EXTENDED VERSION – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening BATTLE AT BIG ROCK** – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park. A NEW BREED OF VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.



DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME – Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD. UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET – Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life. MAYHEM IN MALTA – A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta. SCARY REAL SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS – Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic. INSIDE THE DIMETRODON – Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it. CREATING A PLAGUE – Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed. PASSING THE BATA..N- Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it. GIGA-BITE – Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time. FINAL NIGHT – Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.



Will you preorder the extended edition? Or any of the 6-movie collections sure to follow? Let us know in comments.

