Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton Will Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The director of one of Marvel’s strongest Phase 4 entries is stepping up to tackle the studio’s next Avengers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton has officially signed on to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

News of Cretton’s involvement comes three days after Kevin Feige announced The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s unclear why Feige didn’t reveal Cretton as the film’s director while onstage in Hall H. Regardless, it sounds like the movie is in capable hands. Cretton received top marks for his work on Shang-Chi when it opened last year, with many critics hailing the movie as one of Marvel’s best.

Cretton is currently developing two other projects for Marvel as part of an overall deal he inked with the studio last year. One is an as-yet-untitled sequel to Shang-Chi, which will most likely hit theaters during Phase 6 of the MCU. Additionally, Cretton will serve as an executive producer on an upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+, with former Community scribe Andrew Guest onboard as the show’s head writer.

The Kang Dynasty will be Marvel’s first Avengers installment since Endgame smashed box office records in 2019. It will also be the first of two new films starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes arriving in 2025. The second film, Avengers: Secret Wars, will hit theaters in November of that year, closing out both Phase 6 as well as The Multiverse Saga that began with WandaVision at the start of Phase 4. As far as we know, Secret Wars’ director’s chair remains empty for now. But since the two films are scheduled to premiere within a few months of each other, another announcement from the studio might not be far off.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

Do you think Cretton is a solid choice to direct the film? Who would you pick to direct Secret Wars? Let us know in the comment section below!

