Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Will Get a Blu-ray and DVD Release

Earlier this month, director Rob Zombie confirmed that The Munsters would hit Netflix this fall. However, it won’t be going straight-to-Netflix after all. Universal Pictures has announced that Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will be getting a Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release on September 27. But a theatrical release doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

To go with the announcement, Universal has released a new trailer for the film which offers a short primer for the story. Since this is a prequel for The Munsters TV series, Herman Munster and Lily are falling in love for the first time. However, Lily’s father, The Count/Grandpa, will do everything he can to keep them apart.

So far, the only confirmed extras for the film are a director’s commentary by Zombie, and an hour-long documentary about the making of the film.

Jeff Daniel Phillips stars in the film as Herman Munster, with Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Dan Roebuck as Grandpa, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr, and Dee Wallace as the voice of “Good Morning Transylvania.”

