Hot Toys Return of the Jedi 40th Figures Get Vader and Threepio

To celebrate Return of the Jedi‘s 40th anniversary, Hot Toys will go back to the Star Wars classics. In retro Kenner-ish packaging, they’re doing new passes on major characters. Up first? Darth Vader and Threepio. Vader comes in regular and deluxe versions; the latter includes a staircase diorama piece and alternate light-up electrocuted head. Threepio features diecast meta; body parts, and a bonus Salacious B. Crumb figure.

From the official descriptions, Vader features “a meticulously crafted Darth Vader helmet with complex interior mechanical detail, a stunning likeness of Anakin Skywalker, highly detailed armor and skillfully tailored body suit, LED light-up chest panel and belt, an LED light-up lightsaber, and a themed figure base!”

The deluxe version “exclusively includes an interchangeable light-up helmeted head inspired by Darth Vader shocked by Force Lightning, a staircase diorama base, and figure base arms for additional display options!”

As for Threepio, he’s “made with diecast metal material and features a detailed mechanical design, skillfully applied metallic paint applications, LED light-up eyes, an interchangeable damaged face, a specially designed Star Wars action figure base, and Jabba the Hutt™’s noxious pet Salacious Crumb™.” Moreover, the protocol droid runs $324, with the Vaders going for $300 and $345.

Take a look at photos aplenty below, including the retro packaging. Will you order either figure? Or is it enough just to window shop? Let us know what you think in comments.

