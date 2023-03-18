The Nacelle Company Brings Back Biker Mice From Mars Toys

In the wake of the phenomenal success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the late ’80s, anthropomorphic animal super-teams became all the rage. From the Street Sharks to the Adolescent Radioactive Black-Belt Hamsters, the toys and cartoons were everywhere in the early ’90s. One of the more resilient properties from that era is Biker Mice From Mars, with a cartoon originally executive produced by Stan Lee. Featuring a surprisingly dark origin story and several key cast members from Beverly Hills, 90210, it also got a revival in the mid 2000s. Now the action figures are getting a makeover from The Nacelle Company, known for other recent cult ’80s toy line revivals like Sectaurs and Robo Force.

The Biker Mice From Mars exist as the last three survivors of a planetary genocide by evil aliens called Plutarkians. Now living in Chicago and assisted by a mechanic named Charley Davidson, they fight the head Plutarkian on Earth, where he’s disguised as successful businessman Lawrence Limburger. In addition to 90210’s Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling, voices on the show include the likes of Michael Dorn, Leah Remini, Brad Garrett, and Mark Hamill.

The new action figures are 7-inch scale, presumably to match similar lines like Super7’s Ultimates takes on TMNT and Toxic Crusaders. They appear to recreate the original toys with modern articulation and sculpting, in the style of the cartoon. Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie run $35.99 apiece, which seems about right for Super7-sized, limited-run figures with far fewer accessories.

