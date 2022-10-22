Mondo’s $500 Battle Cat Action Figure Goes On-Sale Tuesday

Fans of Mondo‘s Masters of the Universe have gotten used to paying around $230 for a figure. But will they pay more than twice that for the mightiest feline steed in the universe? This week, everyone will find out. The massive Battle Cat action figure, which we previously showed you pictures of from San Diego Comic-Con, goes up for grabs starting Tuesday. Like other recent Mondo Masters figures, it will be an open preorder window, this time for a full week. It starts Tuesday, Oct 25, at 10 a.m. Fans who also shelled out $550 to Mattel Creations for the Eternia playset are going to have some hard financial choices to make.

In addition to Battle Cat, Mondo will release a basic He-Man for those who never grabbed one before. It’s essentially the recent deluxe He-Man without any of the Battle Armor or Thunder Punch accessories. Like the original Mattel figure, it comes with ax, power sword, shield, and Iron Cross armor. He also includes sheathable boot dagger and two bonus heads. $235 nets you this He-Man.

Battle Cat measures 18 inches long and a foot tall from the bottom of his feet to the highest point of the saddle. Put him in battle poses with over 60 points of articulation and a bendy tail. He comes with new forearm armor, four heads — classic masked, classic unmasked, Mondo-style mask (2002-ish style), and Cringer. Also includes a baby Cringer mini-figure.

The sale window ends Nov 1, so figure out a way to get those finances together! If making up your mind proves difficult, look through the images in the gallery below. And note that Mondo is definitely gonna reuse this mold for Panthor, so factor that in your savings too.

Will you preorder Battle Cat? Let us know in comments below!

