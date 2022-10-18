Entertainment Earth Affiliate-Exclusive Deluxe Twilight Zone Retro-Figures

Here’s a unique opportunity for fans of The Twilight Zone. Courtesy of Bif Bang Pow! toys, several of their black and white retro-style 3-3/4 inch action figures will see deluxe edition rerelease. Now with bonuses like soft goods and metallic paint, they also include card backs that fold out into diorama scenes, and a different exclusive collector pin with each.

Here’s the unique twist: these are exclusive to Entertainment Earth’s affiliate partners, like Superhero Hype. They cannot be found just by going to Entertainment Earth and searching. Rather, you’ll need these special links, below:

The Twilight Zone Nightmare at 20,000 Feet Gremlin with Diorama 3 3/4-Inch Figure Series 5 – Convention Exclusive

and

The Twilight Zone The Invaders Invader with Diorama 3 3/4-Inch Figure Series 5 – Convention Exclusive

and

The Twilight Zone Eye of the Beholder Doctor with Diorama 3 3/4-Inch Figure Series 5 – Convention Exclusive

As always, Superhero Hype may earn fees from purchases made through affiliate links. But that doesn’t affect your price, which is $19.99 for each one. The Doctor now includes a removable labcoat, the gremlin includes a furry body, and the invader comes with light sticks and metallic finish. Each figure’s limited to a run of 1,000 pieces. In many cases, the original basic figures long since sold out.

What do you make of these premium entries from the world of The Twilight Zone? Check out the gallery below for more, then let us know in comments.

