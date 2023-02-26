Superhero Hype’s Best Entertainment Earth Deals for Feb 25

It’s time once again to explore this site’s partnership with a retailer more specifically focused on collectibles and superhero items, many of which prove impossible to procure on non-specialty sites. Entertainment Earth serves as home to many figures, statues, exclusives and more, tailored to our specific interests. And not just that — they also have several great deals going on at any given time. In our semi-regular feature, we highlight the best hot new items up for preorder, as well as the best clearance offers. Note that items may sell out at any time. Here are the best Entertainment Earth deals and preorders for Feb 25.

$20.39

Usually a heavily overpriced figure due to all his excess deco, Cobb Vanth now comes in at a more affordable price thanks to damaged packaging. The man who recovered Boba Fett’s armor now wears it as marshal of Mos Pelgo. Along with an authentic Timothy Olyphant likeness, this figure includes a removable Mandalorian helmet and jetpack, plus two weapons.

$21.24

A new G.I. Joe figure with the spirit of the old, Sgt. Stalker comes with plenty of gear, including guns with removable stocks and silencers, rifle holster backpack, and a beret and poncho. Deck him out for full battle, or strip him down for stealthier missions.

$8.87

Lex Luthor’s biggest weapon is his mind, but with his green power armor, he’s almost a match for Superman in the sky as well. McFarlane Toys‘ action figure features over 22 joints, alternate hands, trading card, and a DC logo figure stand.

$21.67

He’s no longer a tape deck, but he can still eject mini-cons from his chest! Now more to scale with his other Decepticon brethren, the vibro-voiced villain transforms into a spaceship with hefty boosters. Buy him for play and display, and save some bucks on damaged packaging.

$46.74

Dum…dum…DUM! DA-DUN! 2001: A Space Odyssey‘s two most famous stars come in one package; the monolith, and Moon Watcher, the first ape to evolve by touching it. Super7 Ultimates get made to order, so it’s rare to find any at retail, let alone a discount. In addition to the monolith, Moon Watcher includes a bonus head, extra hands, and the signature bones he throws into the air.

$13.57

Formerly known as Oo-Larr, the savage He-Man of Revelation comes about when Adam channels the power of Grayskull without the sword to control it. Only the guidance of Orko might bring him back to sanity, and de-Hulk the rage factor. This two-pack is the only way to get Revelation Orko, but at this price, he’s now cheaper than a single figure.

$9.91

For Hellish forces who think the Al Simmons Spawn is too colorful, meet Raven Spawn! Spikey and armed with scythes, this Hell guardian is a while new level of scary. And thanks to EE deals, a whole new level of affordable too!

$11.20

Seat Skeletor on the throne of Snake Mountain, and let the Chaos magic snake attack! Will it strike down He-Man, or will he aim his sword just right to knock his evil uncle off the throne? Designed for the 5-inch animated series figures, but it can fit others.

$13.04

Pose this Daniel Bruhl figure in an emo dancing position, or have him break up the Avengers! Helmut Zemo can either display as his cunning human form, or purple-masked supervillain outfit. He comes with a gun, book, and part of Captain America’s wings.

$49.59

Heavily stylized and heavily poseable, this Spider-Man foe stands ready to attack. Including several tentacles, tendrils, weapon arms, base, and an alternate face, this creepy symbiote is both cute and disgusting. Don’t forget affordable!

