Super7 Confirms Disney Parks Exclusive Willow Reaction Figures

Willow really frustrated toy collectors back in the day. Knowing that it was a George Lucas production, fans expected something akin to Star Wars figures as tie-ins. Instead, static PVCs clogged toy shelves, as the movie proved a relative box office disappointment. Times, and Willow perceptions, have changed. It’s now a beloved classic of Gen-X childhoods, and getting a new streaming series. Which, of course, means…more toys! To kick things off, Super7 just surprised D23 Expo attendees with the early release of Willow Reaction figures.

Unlike many they’ve done in this style, these Reaction figures appear to have actor likenesses, which Lucasfilm would have locked down in the ’80s. It’s the line we deserved in 1988. The first is the title character, Willow Ufgood, with the baby Elora Danan. This figure and more will eventually sell at Disney parks, but D23 attendees get the first crack.

Willow merchandise may not stop there. Hasbro’s Star Wars division is actually, technically the Lucasfilm division, and they would have first dibs on more modern style figures. We haven’t heard anything on that score either way, but with Indiana Jones figures coming, the company certainly seems ready to expand the Lucasfilm portfolio.

What do you want to see in the way of Willow action figures? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Willow: The Storybook Based On the Movie

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.