Steven Spielberg Gets Immortalized as a Jurassic Park Figure

By Luke Y. Thompson

George Lucas has had his share of Star Wars figures over the years. Now, it’s time for his buddy Steven Spielberg to get one for his own T-Rex of a franchise. For Comic-Con this year, Jurassic Park‘s Hammond Collection welcomes Spielberg as a 3-3/4 inch action figure.

E.S.: The Extra-Special (Figure)

This special occasion calls for no ordinary figure. Spielberg comes with a director’s chair, movie camera, and animatronic dilophosaurus (spitter) with removable frills. As with most Comic-Con exclusives, he’ll come in special packaging, displaying the figure “directing” the dinosaur. The package itself can also function as a clapper-board.

While the figure will be sold at the Mattel booth at Comic-Con, he’ll also be available online at Mattel Creations starting July 21st. Only two figures per buyer allowed: one to keep and one to open, presumably. This will probably never happen for Colin Trevorrow.

This Spielberg’s in scale with older Indiana Jones figures, for other inspired dioramas. Or you could have him executive produce Back to the Future and Gremlins Reaction figures.

Luke Y. Thompson

Luke Y. Thompson has been a professional film critic since 1999, and part of the toy blogging community since the aughts. He was the first blogger to cover Comic-Con panel by panel for a major trade publication, and has several LA Press Club awards and honorable mentions, including one for reviewing fast food.

X