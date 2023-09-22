Spawn Joins the Fight in Call of Duty Season 06 Battle Pass

Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book anti-hero Spawn headlines the upcoming Season 06 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Per Activision, Modern Warfare II and Warzone are set to “reach an epic conclusion in Season 06,” which kicks off on Wednesday, September 27. In addition to Spawn himself, the Battle Pass allows players to unlock “further Spawn-themed rewards and Operator Skins,” including “additional visitors from the Underworld.”

Season 06 also features bundles with “new Operators from Skeletor, Evil Dead 2, and Hellsing licenses, as well as a Doom Weapon Bundle.” Furthermore, the new season features the Call of Duty franchise’s very first crossover with the Diablo franchise, complete with “two additional Operators — Lilith and Inarius.”

Finally, the Season 06 Battle Pass will include four new Multiplayer maps at launch — plus “three new functional weapons, the return of The Haunting, a new BlackCell offering, and so much more.” The Haunting begins on Tuesday, October 17. Check out the full overviews for the Call of Duty Season 06 Battle Pass below:

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE OVERVIEW

Coming at mid-season, investigate eldritch anomalies across the map, and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors! Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a bloodred moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered!

A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a bloodred moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered! Zombie Royale is back for both maps: Tear into this infamous limited-time mode at mid-season, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten!

Tear into this infamous limited-time mode at mid-season, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten! Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondel for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and much more.

MODERN WARFARE II OVERVIEW

El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos, while Embassy becomes the site of a bloody zombie attack. A frightening twist on classic modes. Jump scares, skulls, zombies, and more descend on your favorite classic modes, including twisted takes on Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Drop Zone, and Infected.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

There’s no horror too great when you’ve got these weapons in hand. Take on enemies with a new Assault Rifle, SMG, a Melee weapon, and a Chainsaw last used on Phobos… BlackCell introduces V4L3RIA. The latest in robotics is ready for deployment as V4L3RIA arrives to lead the BlackCell offering, along with her Tactical Pet named Megabyte.

The latest in robotics is ready for deployment as V4L3RIA arrives to lead the BlackCell offering, along with her Tactical Pet named Megabyte. Spawn headlines the Battle Pass. The multiple forms of antihero Spawn headline the Season 06 Battle Pass, featuring additional Spawn Operator Skins alongside other monsters and maniacs arriving straight from the underworld.

The multiple forms of antihero Spawn headline the Season 06 Battle Pass, featuring additional Spawn Operator Skins alongside other monsters and maniacs arriving straight from the underworld. Open the Gates of Hell. The Gates of Hell have sprung open to reveal . . . the first glimpse of Season 06’s Halloween-themed Bundles and Operators!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Season 06 launches on September 27, followed by The Haunting on October 17.