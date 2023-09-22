Spawn: Todd McFarlane Reveals Script Was Nearly Finished Before Writers Strike

Todd McFarlane says the script for the Spawn reboot was only 30 pages away from being finished when the writers strike began.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, McFarlane provided an update on the upcoming Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx.

“We were in the middle of writing the script and then the writers strike came,” the Spawn creator explained. “So that basically came to a screeching halt, if you will. But they were pretty far along in it, so I’m assuming that they’ve given it a lot of thought during the strike. They know what they’re going to write, the last 30 pages, which is all they need to finish. And so as soon as the strike’s over, I’m assuming they’re going to quickly finish that up.

“We will do some rewrites. We’ll go into Hollywood. We’ll find a buyer, maybe we’ll find a couple of buyers, get into a bidding war. And then we’ll come back out and make the announcement that says, ‘We’ve got the funding, the studio, and the production date all lined up. It’s go time.’”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on May 2, 2023, followed by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on July 10, 2023. The strikes lobby for better pay, protection against artificial intelligence, and more for writers and actors.

Spawn is coming to Call of Duty

Activision also recently announced McFarlane’s anti-hero will headline the Season 6 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“We were hoping, minus the strike, that was going to happen this summer, at the latest, this fall,” McFarlane said of Spawn’s script. “That we would be able to, in a perfect world, I was going to have the movie and the Call of Duty news at New York Comic Con. And there would just be a one, two, and we would’ve owned the news cycle at New York Comic Con. But Spawn coming in Call of Duty is going to be a giant piece anyways on its own. And it’s just, hopefully, in quick order, if we can follow it up with some movie noise, then it will just keep the ball rolling.”