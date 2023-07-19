Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Director Talks Venom, New Screenshot Revealed

More information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been released, with a new screenshot of Venom debuting ahead of the game‘s October release.

What does Venom look like in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

An Entertainment Weekly feature revealed a new screenshot of Venom, posed menacingly on a busy street with his wide maw opened, as well as plenty of new details about the antagonist’s role in the game. Insomniac Games‘ senior creative director Bryan Intihar spoke about the difficulties that came with casting the iconic Spider-Man villain.

“[Casting Venom was] one of the things I was avoiding for as long as possible, because I was so scared of who we were going to get to do the voice,” he stated. “We knew it would be so anticipated and people would have a lot of opinions on it … Everything we talked about [with] Venom — that sense of strength, that sense of fear, that sense of overwhelming, so different from Peter — Tony [Todd] embraces that completely in the performance.”

The senior creative director then delved into how Venom offers a different kind of antagonist than Doctor Octopus did in the first game

“We wanted to try something very different, and I don’t think you can get much more different from Doc Ock than you do Venom,” Intihar explained. “It’s about power, it’s about strength, it’s about being slighted, it’s about Peter being involved much more in the creation of Venom. I think that’s what attracted us.”

Check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 screenshot below:

A new image of VENOM in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Entertainment Weekly. pic.twitter.com/wcFRgsIZtR — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) July 19, 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The recently released trailer shows off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.