During today’s PlayStation Showcase, an extended Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer was shown, giving fans a better look at the upcoming sequel.

The new trailer shows Kraven the Hunter deciding to come to New York in search of new prey to hunt. After a six-month time jump, we see Kraven’s forces battling with an aggravated Spider-Man as they search for Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard. Spider-Man quickly dons his new black suit and uses new symbiote-based attacks on Kraven’s soldiers.

The video then shows Miles following a trail to find Connors, swinging across the city and eventually battling enemies on jet skis and trying to minimize Kraven and Lizard’s damage to the surrounding area. After securing the area and saving nearby civilians, Miles and his friend Ganke note that Peter is acting different than usual. Finally, the trailer ends by confirming that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release for the PS5 in fall 2023.

You can check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd.