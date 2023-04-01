Final Marvel’s Avengers Update Releases Hundreds of Free Skins

Crystal Dynamics kicked off 2023 by announcing that all support for Marvel’s Avengers would come to an end in September. But the developers have one last gift for fans before closing up shop for good. As of today, the final Avengers update is available for download, giving players the chance to stock up on hundreds of Marketplace items at no extra cost.

Access to the Marketplace is now almost completely unrestricted. This means nearly all of the MCU- and non-MCU inspired bonus skins are totally free. The same goes for most Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates. However, items earned through the story campaign or bought via the Cosmetic Vendor must still be acquired the normal way.

Patch 2.8 also gets rid of the Shipments system and Hero Challenge Cards, with all items gained through these methods relocating to the Marketplace as well. And for those who couldn’t stand the game’s live service elements, rest easy. The update makes it so that fans no longer need an internet connection to access the unlocked content.

Beyond the usual assortment of bug fixes and combat tweaks, the patch will convert all existing credit balances to in-game resources like units, upgrade modules, polychoron, and DNA keys. And if anyone earns a trophy before tomorrow, April 1, they will receive the Founder’s Gift, which unlocks Iron Man’s Variable Threat Response Battle Suit (pictured above). Essentially, this is Crystal Dynamics’ way of saying thanks to the millions of fans who played the game following its launch in 2020. The studio also expressed its gratitude with a special video message, which you can view below.

