Crystal Dynamics Ends Post-Launch Development on Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers wasn’t exactly the critical success that Crystal Dynamics were hoping for when the game first launched in 2020. Regardless, the studio continued to keep players engaged by releasing DLC packs every few months that introduced new characters and story threads. Unfortunately, it looks likes we’ve seen the last of the game’s post-release content. In a new blog post, the studio announced that once Update 2.8 arrives on March 31, they will cease active development on Avengers and shutter all official support for the title by September 30.

Unfortunately, the final update will be pretty lean compared to earlier patches. Gamers shouldn’t expect any new heroes, features, or campaign missions. Instead, Update 2.8 will primarily serve as a means to convert credit balances into in-game resources. The official cosmetics Marketplace will also shut down on the same day that the update becomes available. This essentially means that November’s Update 2.7, which featured the Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat and introduced the Winter Soldier as a playable hero, is now the last bit of new content to be added to the game.

Crystal Dynamics assures us that Avengers’ single- and multiplayer options will still be available after support ends this fall. Sadly, they can’t guarantee the ability to address any technical issues that might arise beyond this point. But as a token of appreciation for fans, the studio will make all of the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetic content available for free starting on March 31.

“We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories,” wrote the developers. “We’re so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your excitement for Marvel’s Avengers – from your epic Photo Mode shots, to your threads theorizing who our next Heroes would be, to your Twitch streams – has played a large part in bringing this game to life.”

How do you feel about Crystal Dynamics ending support for Marvel’s Avengers? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Captain America Vol. 1: Winter Soldier Ultimate Collection

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.