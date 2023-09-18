Marvel’s Avengers Gets Massive Price Drop Ahead of Permanent Delisting

Marvel’s Avengers sings its swan song with a 90 percent discount days before developer Crystal Dynamics removes it from shelves forever.

As noted by IGN, Marvel’s Avengers has dropped from $39.99 to $3.99 in anticipation of its delisting on September 30. This price will remain for the game’s final days. It is available on the PlayStation Store and Steam. The $3.99 price is also available for the Definitive Edition of Marvel’s Avengers on the Xbox Marketplace with Game Pass.

In a note posted to Marvel’s Avengers’ page on Steam, Crystal Dynamics assured fans that the game would remain playable after the end of the month. While the game won’t provide customer service after September 30, all operations and limited-time events, such as the Red Room, will continue with regular cycles.

“Thank you to all our players for joining us on these adventures and letting us tell our stories with Kamala, Bruce, Tony, Steve, Nat, Thor, Clint, Kate, T’Challa, Pete, Jane, and Bucky. For anyone who hasn’t joined us yet, we hope you jump on this final chance to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes alongside your friends,” Crystal Dynamics said in its statement. “Remember: good isn’t a thing you are; it’s a thing you do.”

Marvel’s Avengers’ disappointing history

The beleaguered game, which released in in September 2020, launched to dismal reviews from critics and fans. Game-breaking bugs and limited content plagued the title from the beginning, leading to a massive drop-off in players only a month later. Crystal Dynamics initially promised a new hero a month. By the end, it only added five, with a sixth — Spider-Man — exclusive to the PlayStation consoles.

In March 2023, Crystal Dynamics released the final patch for Marvel’s Avengers. Many skins locked behind micro-transactions became free, and the Shipments and Hero Challenge Cards rewards moved to the Marketplace. Since the patch, players have gained a 1.5x multiplier on Fragments and XP. It remains unclear if that will continue after the delisting.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It remains available on shelves and digital marketplaces until September 30.