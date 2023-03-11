Become RoboCop In the New Trailer For Rogue City

Aside from his guest appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, RoboCop hasn’t headlined a video game on consoles in twenty years. However, that is going to change this fall when Teyon releases RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter set in the future of Old Detroit. And the new trailer for the game shows fans what it’s like to step into the role of the man who was once known as Alex Murphy.

Peter Weller, the actor who portrayed Murphy/RoboCop in the first two films, has lent his likeness and his voice to the game. You can see for yourself in the trailer below.

One of the key aspects of this gameplay video is that RoboCop actually has to follow some police procedures. He can’t simply break down doors without a warrant. Regardless, he does have the tools to investigate his surroundings, gather evidence, and gain a warrant before the shooting begins.

The one thing that seems off about the gameplay is that the criminals appear to be able to take more than one hit from RoboCop’s gun. However, when they do go down, they go down for good.

RoboCop: Rogue City will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September.

What do you think about the new trailer? Will you suit up to defend Old Detroit? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading – RoboCop: The Definitive History: The Story of a Sci-Fi Icon

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.