The Daywalker Rises In Blade’s Animated Midnight Suns Prequel

Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ animated prequel shorts have been surprisingly sharp and entertaining. The first one explored the origin of Lilith, while the second episode brought Magik and Scarlet Witch into the team. Last week, Ghost Rider got his turn in the spotlight for the third animated short, and now it’s Blade’s turn.

There’s not much plot to speak of in this episode. It’s just Blade doing what he does best to the children of the night. A lot of his fighting moves here will be very familiar to fans of the live-action Blade movies starring Wesley Snipes. And as they say in those films, the Daywalker has all of their strengths, and none of their weaknesses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Within Marvel’s comic book universe, Blade is one of the founding members of the Midnight Sons. However, he never hid his disgust for some of the other members. As a contrast, Midnight Suns‘ incarnation of Blade doesn’t need much convincing. He’s also unexpectedly open to Caretaker and Magik’s offer to join the team without even listening to their pitch.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2.

What do you think about Blade’s animated Midnight Suns prequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons