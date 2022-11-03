New Midnight Suns Preview Highlights Ghost Rider’s Vengeance

The character roster for Marvel’s Midnight Suns features no shortage of supernatural heroes, but not all of them can send Lilith’s demons back to the Hell from which they came. Thankfully, this is where Ghost Rider comes in. The infamous Spirit of Vengeance was destined to play a significant role in next month’s tactical RPG. Now, the game’s latest character showcase is giving us a better look at his unique skill set.

Most fans were probably hoping for Johnny Blaze to appear in Firaxis and 2K’s upcoming adventure. However, it’s actually the Robbie Reyes version of the character who shows up in Midnight Suns. Having made his own first appearance in 2014, Robbie is still a relatively new addition to the Marvel Universe. But although he isn’t the original Ghost Rider, he wields an arsenal of special moves that should be enough to keep gamers happy as they progress through the campaign. Clearly, his biggest assets are the hellfire chains that he uses to attack his enemies. And his steel hide should give him some extra protection when taking on Lilith’s army.

You can watch Ghost Rider’s hero spotlight in the player below.

Previously, Robbie appeared as a playable character in mobile titles like Marvel Avengers Academy and Marvel: Future Fight. He was also introduced as a team-up hero in Gazillion Entertainment’s Marvel Heroes MMORPG in 2016. But Midnight Suns brings all-new gameplay mechanics to the table. Additionally, the game will include Robbie’s vehicle of choice, the Hell Charger, which also makes an appearance in the promo with The Hunter riding shotgun and Captain America sitting in the backseat.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2. The game will also hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Are you looking forward to playing as Ghost Rider when the game hits stores? Let us know in the comment section below!

