First Midnight Suns Animated Prequel Reveals the Fall of Lilith

In just over a month, 2K Games and Firaxis Games’ tactical RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will pit an eclectic team of heroes against the forces of Lilith. As seen in previous trailers for the game, Lilith has the ability to bend heroes and villains to her will. And she’s already converted Hulk, Venom, and Sabretooth into her “children.” But she wasn’t always a monster herself. In the first animated prequel short for the game, we learn that Lilith was once an ordinary woman. Or at least as normal as a witch can be.

Additionally, the video establishes that Agatha Harkness is not only bringing the Midnight Suns together, but she has a personal history with Lilith. It also reveals that Lilith is not the mythical mother of all monsters. She was, however, a mother who was willing to do anything to protect her son. And that proved to be her undoing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There will be four additional animated shorts that set up the story of the game. Presumably at least one of them will focus on the enigmatic Hunter, the new hero created for the game. Given that Lilith’s child survived, it’s a logical assumption that the Hunter may a descendant of Lilith herself.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2. The game will also hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

What did you think about the new animated prequel video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.