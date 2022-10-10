Midnight Suns’ New Hero Spotlight Features Nico Minoru

Each of the heroes featured in Marvel’s Midnight Suns will bring their own unique strengths to the fight against Lilith and her demons. Regardless, Nico Minoru seems poised to be one of the most invaluable members of the team. As the daughter of dark wizards, Nico’s skill set will certainly come in handy when facing hordes of supernatural terrors. But the latest Midnight Suns character showcase reveals just how powerful she can be.

Better known as a leading member of the Runaways, Nico already knows how to play well with others. But as long as she’s armed with the Staff of One, she’s essentially a one-woman wrecking crew against her enemies. Her signature weapon allows her to cast just about any spell imaginable. And if magic isn’t good enough, she can always use it to bludgeon her foes into submission. Perhaps most impressively, the staff can be charged with magical energies, giving Nico her own mystical set of wings and enabling her to fly, all while she radiates confidence with an endless supply of spunky one-liners.

You can watch Nico’s hero spotlight in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If the character’s voice sounds familiar, it’s because Lyrica Okano is reprising her role as Nico from Marvel’s Runaways TV series, which aired for three seasons on Hulu before its cancellation in 2019. Some Marvel fans are still holding out hope that Okana will someday return to the MCU for future live-action projects. But until the studio makes that announcement, her appearance in Midnight Suns is a good start.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2. The game will also hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Are you excited to wield Nico’s Staff of One when the game hits stores later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.