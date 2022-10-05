Blade Strikes Back in the Latest Midnight Suns Promo

When the world is being overrun with demons, it pays to have a monster of your own on the front lines. Blade has been a member of the Midnight Sons ever since the loosely-affiliated team made its comic book debut in the early’90s. So his appearance in 2K and Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game later this year was a no-brainer. Now, players can get a feel for his combat strategy thanks to a new Midnight Suns promo that shows off many of his signature moves.

Out of all the playable characters in the game, Blade seems to have the most impressive cache of weapons. His arsenal notably includes a sword and a pair of submachine guns, along with throwing glaives for more ranged attacks. He also wields smaller daggers for close-combat encounters. But with vampire blood coursing through his veins, Blade’s greatest asset might be his stealth capabilities. As he remarks in the trailer, vampires “invented” stealth.

You can watch Blade’s character showcase in the player below.

Blade’s gravelly intonations belong to none other than Michael Jai White, best known for bringing the title character to life in 1997’s Spawn, and clearly, the developers couldn’t have picked a better voice to embody Marvel’s vampire-hunting superhero. Not only does White nail the Daywalker’s gruff personality, he also makes him sound undeniably cool while slashing his way through Lilith’s supernatural forces.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2. The game will also hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Are you excited to play as Blade when the game hits stores later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

