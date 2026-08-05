Star Wars: New Spin-off Scores Rare Rotten Tomatoes Score Few Disney+ Shows Have Managed

The latest Star Wars spin-off has made a strong first impression with critics. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi has debuted with a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. This places it among a small group of Disney+ Star Wars shows to reach that milestone.

At the time of writing, Season 1 – Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer with 16 reviews.

This new animated series extends the narrative first told in The Ninth Jedi in Star Wars: Visions Vol 1. It follows Kara as she seeks out worthy Jedi warriors to oppose the emerging warlord, further expanding on the mythology established in the original short. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on August 5 and is made by Production I.G.

What are critics saying about the new Star Wars TV show?

Critics have appreciated the show for expanding the Visions universe while having an identity of its own. Roger Ebert critic Rendy Jones wrote, “It also seems to be the right course for the Star Wars franchise: letting other creatives realize their own visions of the galaxy across the animation medium.” Andrew Mack of Screen Anarchy said, “Strips away the baggage of the main saga and goes right back to the samurai roots that started it all. It is different, it is stylish, and it proves there are still great stories left to tell in this universe.”

Image Credit: Disney+

Empire Magazine’s Kambole Campbell wrote, “The Ninth Jedi is at its best when it keeps its recollections of the films to a relative minimum, echoing them in brief before spinning these familiar hallmarks into something new and exciting.” Collider’s Aidan Kelley called it “another shining example of the infinite possibilities Star Wars can offer and the powerful interpretations that different creative minds can bring to the table.”

Screen Rant’s Eleane Kuiper shared, “Like the best recent franchise stories, The Ninth Jedi is Star Wars through and through, but it’s also something new; a chance for the brand to explore its virtually limitless narrative potential — and explore, it does.”

Moreover, this TV series introduces a new “Star Wars: Visions Presents” banner, which expands popular Visions shorts to full-length shows. Instead of standalone episodes, The Ninth Jedi tells its story across eight episodes, giving its characters and larger conflicts more room to develop.

Originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.