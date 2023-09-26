Loki Deleted Scene Introduces Frog ‘Throg’ Thor to the MCU

A deleted scene from the first season of Loki formally introduces Frog Thor, better known as Throg, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shared online by Twitter user Can I Essex His Loki Era Serpent?, the Loki clip sees Chris Hemsworth voice Throg. “You turned me into a frog!” he yells at his adopted brother before propelling himself forward with Mjolnir and hitting the God of Mischief in the face.

Check out the clip below.

Frog Thor aka Throg voiced by Chris Hemsworth in the Loki deleted scenes- sorry again for the awful quality, where’s a 4k hero for us?? pic.twitter.com/66PQZ1xjN9 — Can I Essex His Loki Era Serpent? (@havanesemom13) September 25, 2023

While this marks the first time Throg has spoken a line of dialogue within the MCU, the character makes a very brief appearance elsewhere in Loki. The fifth episode of the series contains a blink-and-you-miss-it scene showing Throg trapped in a glass jar buried underground.

Loki is returning for a new season

Loki is returning for its second season on October 5, 2023. Directed by Moon Knight’s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the next installment of the series stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Jonathan Majors, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer. Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Katie Dickie also join the upcoming season.

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” the official synopsis reads. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

The first season of Loki, meanwhile, is currently streaming on Disney+. Marvel also just released Loki Season 1 onto physical media for the first time, which is now available for purchase on Amazon and other retailers.