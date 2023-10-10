Loki Season 2 Nabs Disney+’s Second-Biggest Premiere of 2023

Season 2 of Loki, featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s trickster god in his own series, found success in its premiere episode on Disney+.

Per The Walt Disney Company, the first episode of Season 2, which aired 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, won second place for 2023’s most viewed season premiere on Disney+. After three days, the premiere had accumulated 10.9 million global views (a view being defined as total streaming time divided by the episode’s runtime).

First place for Disney+’s most viewed premiere this year went to the well-loved Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which aired its third season beginning in March.

Loki is a commercial and critical hit

Loki Season 2 also gained the distinction of being certified fresh on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88 percent overall score and a 94 percent audience score.

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of Loki, the brother of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a former MCU antagonist, who found himself lost between timelines and was apprehended by the surreal Time Variance Authority.

In Season 1, the TVA initially appeared as an institution formed to protect the “Sacred Timeline” and keep the universe from collapsing, but its sinister goals were gradually revealed. The new season will have Loki teaming up with former members of the TVA who have learned that they were being used, including Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and Ke Huy Quan‘s O.B., an original character introduced in the season premiere. Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie, herself a Loki variant, will also return for the struggle against the TVA and its originator, Jonathan Majors‘ Kang.

Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani, while Eric Martin serves as the head writer.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+. There will be a total of six episodes in the season, which will be released weekly through Thursday, November 9.