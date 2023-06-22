Secret Invasion Intro Creators: ‘No Artists’ Jobs Were Replaced’ by AI

Method Studios — the creators of the Secret Invasion intro seen in the Disney+ series — has stated that ‘no artists’ jobs were replaced’ by AI in the creation of the sequence.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Method Studios clarified that AI was used as a tool and did not replace any artist jobs.

“AI is just one tool among the array of tool sets our artists used,” the statement reads. “No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.”

You can see the Secret Invasion intro for yourself below:

No way in hell Marvel used AI to create the secret invasion intro, this is the worst intro for any TV show ever #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/XePW5a4CtB — Fdm (@theSnyderKnight) June 21, 2023

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.