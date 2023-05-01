Superman & Lois Season 3 Promo Video Previews This Week’s Episode

Superman & Lois Season 3 is going strong at The CW, and ahead of the next episode, a new promo video has been released previewing a new mystery.

Season 3, Episode 7 of Superman & Lois, titled “Forever and Always,” will see Clark and Lois team up to find the hidden truths behind Bruno Mannheim’s connections to Hob’s Bay Medical Center. The new promo video also teases Matteo (Spence Moore II) arriving in Smallville to meet John Henry.

Check out the latest Superman & Lois Season 3, Episode 7 promo video below:

The third season of Superman & Lois premiered on March 14, 2023. Earlier this month, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that the show was incredibly popular and would be continuing for the time being.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent. Following Jordan Elsass’ sudden exit, Jonathan Kent will now be played by Australian actor Michael Bishop (Spin) starting in the third season. The series also features Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons.

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It is executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.