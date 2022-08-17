Jordan Elsass Leaves Superman & Lois Ahead of Season 3

Things are going to be different on the Kent farm when Superman & Lois returns for its third season. Deadline is reporting that Jordan Elsass, the actor who portrays Clark and Lois’ son, Jonathan Kent, has left the series after two seasons. According to the report, Elsass did not report back to the set in time for the deadline to begin working on season 3. Subsequently, Warner Bros. TV confirmed his departure from the show.

In a statement, a WB TV spokesperson said “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

At press time, Elsass has not posted about his exit on his social media accounts. But given that the third season is about to enter production, a replacement will have to be found soon.

As revealed in the second season finale, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch aren’t actually playing the same Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane that they portrayed in the Arrowverse. Instead, they live on an alternate world where Superman is the only superhero. And in this world, their two children, Jonathan and Jordan (Alex Garfin), are a pair of twin teenage boys who struggle to deal with their heritage as Superman’s sons.

Wolé Parks also stars in the series as John Henry Irons, with Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Tayler Buck as Natalie Lane Irons, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, and Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane.

Superman & Lois will return for its third season on The CW in 2023.

