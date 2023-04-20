The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8!

If this week’s episode of The Mandalorian felt like a series finale, it’s because it kind of was. While Jon Favreau has confirmed that he has already written the scripts for season 4, almost every major plotline was wrapped up this week. And it didn’t match the emotional punch of the season 2 finale, but what could? Regardless, it’s time for the Superhero Hype community to talk about the season 3 finale! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8.

Minutes after the death of Paz Vizsla, Mando manages to escape from Imperial custody thanks to an assist from Grogu. Outside, Axe Woves flies towards the upper atmosphere of Mandalore in order to warn the fleet that they are about to be attacked by TIE Interceptors. Axe stays behind in the flagship while the Armorer leads their remaining forces to the surface so they can provide Bo-Katan with some much needed backup.

Deep within the base, Mando calls upon R5-D4 to help him get past several force fields that hide Gideon’s greatest secret: A collection of Gideon clones who have been genetically engineered to wield the Force. The real Gideon is infuriated when Mando kills the clones before they can even take a breath.

Mando is quickly overpowered by Gideon and the Praetorian Guards. Grogu makes himself a target for the guards, but they destroy his IG-12 ride and force Grogu to stay one step ahead of them. As the assembled Mandalorian warriors fight the Beskar-armored Stormtroppers, Bo-Katan breaks away from the battle to help Mando. In turn, Mando saves Grogu from the guards and returns to Bo-Katan to continue fighting Gideon.

During the struggle, Gideon destroys the Darksaber and he nearly kills Bo-Katan. At the same time, Axe pilots the heavily damaged Mandalorian flagship into the base. Axe also manages to escape from the ship before it crashes, but Mando, Bo-Katan, and Grogu can not get out in time. Fortunately, Grogu’s mastery of the Force saves them, while Gideon is incinerated in front of their eyes.

Some time later, Mando formally adopts Grogu as his son, and the Armorer declares him to be Din Grogu, and a Mandalorian apprentice. To begin Grogu’s training, Mando approaches Carson Teva with an offer to work for him off the books as a bounty hunter tasked with taking down ex-Imperials. Additionally, Mando has IG-11 rebuilt and turned into the new Marshal of Nevarro. As for Mando and Grogu, they move into their new home on Nevarro and enjoy the rare moments of peace in their lives.

