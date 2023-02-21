The Mandalorian Season 4 Has Already Been Written

There is just over a week until The Mandalorian returns with new episodes on Disney+. And while Lucasfilm has yet to officially confirm that a fourth season is happening, Jon Favreau has been hard at work on the title character’s next adventure since last year. Now, Favreau has confirmed that all the scripts for The Mandalorian season 4 have been written, and it might even start filming by the end of this year.

Favreau previously revealed that he had started work on the next season of The Mandalorian during last year’s Star Wars Celebration event. But while speaking with France’s BFMTV this week, he announced that the writing process has officially come to an end. Favreau also explained why it was necessary to get an early start.

“Season 4? Yeah, I’ve written it already,” said Favreau. “We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Because the series takes place in the same post-Return of the Jedi time period as other upcoming Star Wars spinoffs, including Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, it was important for Favreau to coordinate with producers behind those shows when plotting The Mandalorian’s future.

Although fans had to endure a two-year wait between seasons 2 and 3, the wait for season 4 might not be as long. Recent rumors indicate that Favreau and company could start rolling cameras on the new episodes by October of this year. However, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm these reports.

The Mandalorian season 3 premiere Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

