The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7!

I think it’s safe to say that most fans would have preferred more episodes like the latest installment of The Mandalorian. The show has always been episodic, but this season has had Mandalore in the backdrop for a bit too long. In the penultimate episode of the season, the show finally got around to the liberation of the Mandalorian home world. And now that the seventh episode of the season has arrived, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7.

On Coruscant, Elia Kane finds a secluded alley to meet with Moff Gideon via an Imperial Probe Droid. She warns Gideon that Bo-Katan has united the remnants of her people to retake Mandalore. Shortly thereafter, Gideon appears before the Shadow Council of Imperial warlords. While Captain Pellaeon is a staunch supporter of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Gideon notes that no one has actually seen or heard from Thrawn outside of his inner circle. In the interim, Gideon gets his requested reinforcements, and he also suggests that the council needs a new leader.

0n Nevarro, the Mandalorian fleet of ex-Imperial ships arrives, and Bo-Katan brings her forces to the camp of Mando’s group, the Children of the Watch. The Armorer warmly greets the new arrivals, but the two sides remain wary of each other. After returning home, Mando is approached by Greef Karga with a gift: A rebuilt version of IG-11 that he calls IG-12. However, it is meant as an exo-suit for Grogu, since IG-11 can not be fully restored to his old self.

Grogu immediately takes to IG-12, much to Mando’s dismay. The IG-12 suit also allows Grogu to communicate with “yes” and “no” responses in the voice of IG-11. The newly united Mandalorians soon travel to Mandalore, while a small scouting party goes to the surface of the planet. Much to their surprise, they encounter a land ship filled with Mandalorians who have been trapped on their world since the Night of a Thousand Tears. The Armorer volunteers to take the wounded survivors back to the fleet in orbit so they can get medical attention.

While meeting with the other Mandalorian survivors, Bo-Katan admits that she did surrender to Gideon years ago. She even willingly gave up the Darksaber to him in the hope that he would spare her people. But he went through with the eradication of Mandalore even after she surrendered. Most of Bo-Katan’s companions are unhappy about that revelation. Regardless, Mando tells Bo-Katan that he will follow her to the end.

On the land ship, Paz Vizsla and Axe Woves come to blows over a simple game. But before their fight can escalate even further, Grogu uses IG-12 to break it up. And even Mando and Bo-Katan are impressed by Grogu’s initiative.

Unfortunately, the period of calm that follows is very short. The land ship is destroyed by a massive creature. Following the survivors, the Mandalorian scout party finds the remnants of the Great Forge. They also discover an Imperial base and Storm Troopers who have Beskar-enhanced armor. Mando is even taken prisoner and disarmed by Gideon, who reveals his plans to wipe out the fleet in orbit.

Bo-Katan refuses to surrender again, and she uses the Darksaber to allow her forces to withdraw. Paz Vizsla stays behind to cover their retreat and he faces the troopers alone. Vizla fights to his last breath, but he is ultimately murdered by three of Gideon’s Praetorian Guards.

We still want to know what you think!

