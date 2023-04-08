Jack Black and Lizzo Get New Mandalorian Character Posters

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6!

This past week’s episode of The Mandalorian stunned viewers thanks to its two surprise guest actors making their Star Wars debuts. So far, the response to their characters has been decidedly mixed, but their sky-high profiles guarantee that we’ll be talking about their appearance on the show for weeks (if not months) to come. Which is probably why Lucasfilm decided to grace both of them with their very own character posters. Earlier than usual, the studio dropped two new pieces of key art featuring Jack Black and Lizzo as Captain Bombardier and The Duchess, respectively. You can view both posters below.

Usually, Mandalorian character posters arrive on Mondays to give Disney+ subscribers enough time to watch the show’s most recent episode. But since it didn’t take long for Black and Lizzo’s cameos to leak all over social media on Wednesday, Lucasfilm may have decided to make an exception. Technically, this isn’t Black’s first Star Wars project—in 2015, he voiced Darth Vader in several Bad Lip Reading parodies of the original trilogy alongside Maya Rudolph and Bill Hader. However, his role on The Mandalorian finally gave him the chance to play someone completely new. Captain Bombardier was introduced as a former Imperial officer who now benevolently rules over the Outer Rim planet Plazir-15. And of course, Black was able to infuse the character with his trademark sense of humor.

Meanwhile, rapper and singer Lizzo hasn’t done much acting outside of her appearance in 2019’s Hustlers and the occasional voiceover gig. Regardless, she still brought a lot of warmth to her performance as Bombardier’s wife, The Duchess. Together, she and her husband tasked Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze with neutralizing several rogue droids on the planet. They also kept an eye on Grogu, who was more than happy to spend time with Lizzo’s noblewoman.

Black and Lizzo weren’t the only familiar faces to show up in the episode. The latest chapter also featured an appearance by Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait, the security officer and former Separatist who was revealed as the one responsible for Plazir-15’s droid problem. Because of Lloyd’s popularity among sci-fi fans, he seemed like a shoo-in to get his own poster as well. But perhaps Lucasfilm is saving this one for Monday.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ next Wednesday, April 12.

