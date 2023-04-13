Andy Serkis Would Love to Direct a Star Wars Project

Andy Serkis has the unique distinction of being on the shortlist of actors who have played two characters in Star Wars. Serkis joined the Star Wars universe as Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy, then played Cassian Andor’s prison ally, Kino Loy, in Andor. If a third appearance were to happen, Serkis would “love” to step behind the camera to direct a Star Wars project.

At the Star Wars Celebration, Serkis spoke with Screenrant about his time in Star Wars and if he would consider directing a film or TV show. Serkis has directorial experience in big franchises, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. The talented Serkis made it clear that he would return to direct if asked by Lucasfilm.

“I would love to,” Serkis said. “I really would genuinely. I think that this universe holds a huge fascination for me. I think I am one of the rare actors who’s had the opportunity to play two characters in it. But I would love to.”

Before Serkis can direct, there is the possibility that Kino could return in Andor. Kino did not jump into the water and escape with Cassian from the prison on Narkina 5. However, his fate is unknown since he did not die onscreen. Even Serkis told Collider how he would jump at the opportunity to play Kino again in season 2.

“I seriously hope that is going to manifest because I really do love the character, and I love playing the character so much,” Serkis said. “He’s so complex and flawed and human and brave. I really love the arc of the character.”

Stream Andor season 1 or the entire sequel trilogy on Disney+.

