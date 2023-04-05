Jensen Ackles Will Return as Soldier Boy in Amazon’s Gen V

The Boys season 3 came to an end last year with Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy going back on ice after an epic final showdown in Seven Tower. And his next visit to the show’s universe isn’t that far off. During a recent convention stop in New Orleans (via EW), Ackles himself announced that his villainous character will briefly show up in The Boys’ new spinoff series, Gen V.

Ackles shared the news while joining his former Supernatural co-star, Jared Padalecki, for a panel at Creation New Orleans over the weekend. During the Q&A portion, he also confirmed that his Gen V role is little more than a cameo. But he still teased what viewers can expect from his appearance:

“Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spinoff of The Boys,” said Ackles. “In fact, there’s a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spinoff. My little bit there was heavily [improvised].”

The return of Soldier Boy also marked yet another reunion between Ackles and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who previously created Supernatural in the early 2000s. According to Ackles, Kripke was on the set while he filmed his scene(s) for Gen V to help him craft his performance.

“He and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes,” continued Ackles.

Gen V primarily centers on a young group of supes who train to use their powers at Godolkin University, a college funded by Vought International. The show’s cast features the likes of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Plus, a few characters from the main Boys series will cross over to the spinoff as well, including A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P. J. Byrne).

Amazon hasn’t announced a premiere date for Gen V, but it will definitely begin streaming before The Boys season 4 arrives later this year.

