Gen V Opens Season 2 Writers Room, Co-Showrunner Exits

Amazon has yet to announce a release date for The Boys’ first live-action spinoff series, Gen V. Regardless, the future is looking bright for the next generation of supes. Deadline is reporting that ahead of the show’s debut, showrunner and executive producer Michele Fazekas is assembling a writers room for a potential second season. However, this doesn’t include Fazekas’ longtime collaborator and co-showrunner on season 1, Tara Butters, who is taking a sabbatical from the industry to spend time with her family.

Both Fazekas and Butters came aboard Gen V in 2021, replacing original showrunner Craig Rosenberg. The duo’s partnership dates back more than two decades. In 2007, they created The CW’s Reaper and also launched Emergence on ABC in 2019. Fazekas and Butters also co-showran Marvel’s Agent Carter series alongside Chris Dingess during its own two-season run on ABC from 2015-2016. in spite of this latest development, Deadline notes, Butters left Gen V on friendly terms and will return to writing and producing “at some point in the future.”

The report also mentions that it’s still too early for Amazon to officially greenlight Gen V season 2. But apparently, the streaming service is happy with what they have seen so far. Fans recently got their own glimpse at the new series last month, when Amazon finally premiered the first teaser trailer for the upcoming expansion of The Boys saga. If it does get renewed, Fazekas will act as the show’s main creative voice going forward.

Gen V will primarily take place at Godolkin University, where young superhumans learn how to use their powers and keep Vought’s shareholders wealthy and satisfied. The series will introduce a colorful assortment of “heroes”-in-training while staying true to the über-violent spirit that turned The Boys into one of Amazon’s biggest hits. Cast members include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

The first season of Gen V will premiere on Amazon Prime sometime later this year. It will be followed by season 4 of The Boys, which has yet to divulge its own premiere date.

Are you excited to see more from the Gen V side of The Boys universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

