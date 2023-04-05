Donald Glover Is Still Talking to Lucasfilm About a Lando Spinoff

Whatever fans have to say about Solo: A Star Wars Story, most can agree that Donald Glover gave a solid performance as a young Lando Calrissian, filling Billy Dee Williams’ shoes in memorable fashion. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do as well as Lucasfilm hoped it would when it hit theaters in 2018. But two years later, the studio announced that a Lando miniseries was in the works at Disney+, presumably with Glover reprising his role. There haven’t been a lot of updates on the show since then. Regardless, Glover just confirmed that the project is still on the table. In fact, he’s still in regular communication with Lucasfilm about it.

In Solo, Star Wars fans finally got to see how Lando met the film’s titular scoundrel, played by Alden Ehrenreich. It also revealed how Han won (or, more accurately, conned) the Millennium Falcon from its original owner. For now, it’s unclear if Lucasfilm’s potential spinoff series would take place after the events of the film or dive deeper into Lando’s past. But as long as the story’s good, Glover is willing to give it a shot.

“I would love to play Lando again,” said Glover in a new interview with GQ. “It’s a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right, it just needs to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. I think everybody in the past couple of years, the pandemic s**t had people experience time in a way where [they] kind of realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. So I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. I mean, Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. So yeah, I mean, we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

When Lucasfilm announced Lando at the end of 2020, they also confirmed that Justin Simien (the director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot) was writing the story. Whether or not Simien is still involved with the show remains to be seen. But given his own screenwriting background, which includes his acclaimed work on FX’s Atlanta, it might not be a bad idea to let Glover try his hand at scripting duties.

However, until he and Lucasfilm finally make an arrangement, Glover has plenty of other projects to keep himself busy. His latest series, Swarm (co-created with Janine Nabers), premiered on Amazon Prime last month. He’s also working with Amazon on a Mr. & Mrs. Smith series as both co-creator and star. And back in December, he signed on to produce and headline a Sony-backed Marvel movie based on the obscure Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler.

