Donald Glover Will Star In Sony’s Hypno-Hustler Movie

Sony’s quest to turn Spider-Man villains into movie stars has taken an unexpected turn. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Donald Glover is set to star in and produce a Hypno-Hustler movie, based on a Disco-era Spidey adversary who is far from the A-list of villainy. There are 26 letters in the alphabet, and Hypno-Hustler is approximately 26 levels below the Z-list. He has made only sporadic appearances since his debut in 1978.

According to THR, “Glover sparked to the musical aspect of the character and the fact that he has less Marvel cannon baggage, freeing him to greater interpretations.” It also suggests that the project “could be anything from a disco period piece to a re-imagined modern hip-hop version or even a cyberpunk future play.”

As originally conceived by Bill Mantlo and artist Frank Springer, Antoine Delsoin/Hypno-Hustler was the frontman of a band called the Mercy Killers. In conjunction with his own ability to hypnotize people with his guitar, the Mercy Killers allowed Antoine to hypnotize mass crowds before robbing them. Within Marvel’s comic book universe, Hypno-Hustler is considered to be a joke by his fellow bad guys. Fans have also been less than kind to Hypno-Hustler, since he is regarded as one of the worst comic book villains of all-time.

Miles Morales co-creator Brian Michael Bendis has said that Glover’s fancast as Spider-Man led to the creation of Miles. Glover went on to provide Miles’ voice in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Glover portrayed Aaron Davis, a character who is both Miles’ uncle, and the second Prowler within Marvel’s comics. Additionally, Glover was once signed to star in and produce a Deadpool animated series for FX, but the project fell apart over creative differences. Among the general public, Glover is best known for creating and starring in Atlanta, co-starring in Community, and his musical persona, Childish Gambino.

The Hypno-Hustler film has a script by Myles Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy. For now, no director is attached.

What do you think about Donald Glover as Hypno-Hustler? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images/Marvel Comics

Recommended Reading: The Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.