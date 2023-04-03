Nick Fury Returns In New Secret Invasion Trailer

After four years away, Nick Fury is back on Earth in the new trailer for Secret Invasion. And if you thought that he had trust issues before, then those are only magnified now. Looking back, the Captain Marvel movie may have deliberately undersold the threat that the shape-shifting alien Skrulls could pose. Once, the Skrulls were among Fury’s closest allies. Now, they’ve come to quietly conquer our world and claim it as their own.

Although Fury still has a handful of Skrulls on his side, the rest have apparently sided against him and started a terrorist campaign. One of the renegade Skrulls even takes on the face of their leader, Gravik, before a devastating attack against civilians.

Who do you trust?



Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, an Original series, is streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEnphvpu6x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 3, 2023

It’s also striking that there are no jokes in the trailer, and it appears to veer from the light-hearted tone of the Marvel movies. For now, Secret Invasion looks more like a return to the paranoid thriller aspects of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And that’s a very welcome development if the show manages to maintain that tone.

This series will also feature Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Wednesday, June 21.

What do you think about Nick Fury’s comeback in the new Secret Invasion trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Secret Invasion

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.