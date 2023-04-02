Last Friday, Marvel started the push for its Secret Invasion series by revealing the characters played by Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as sharing some quotes from Samuel L. Jackson himself. Today, the promotional campaign continues with a new Secret Invasion poster, followed by a new trailer tonight.

Disney+’s Twitter account featured the first look at the poster, which puts the focus on Jackson’s Nick Fury, who has been around the MCU since its beginning in Iron Man. But this is a Fury that we haven’t seen before. He’s not the badass Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., or a man with a plan. This a Fury who has failed, and the entire world may pay the price for that failure. The poster even hints at that failure by featuring a Skrull’s image underneath Fury’s. And in a world where shape-shifting aliens are everywhere, who can you trust?

Way back in Captain Marvel, which took place in the ’90s, Fury and Carol Danvers promised to help the refugee Skrulls find a new home. However, those efforts have proven fruitless, and a radicalized sect of Skrulls has emerged. They’ve decided that Earth will be their new home, and they have already begun replacing people in positions of power in order to facilitate their takeover.

Fury was last seen in the post-credits scene in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s been off-world for years, but the events of this story will draw him back to Earth. And this time, Fury doesn’t have a team of Avengers to help him save the world.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Wednesday, June 21.

