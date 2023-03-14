Netflix Sets Sweet Tooth Season 2 Date, Releases New Images

Almost two years since its first season debuted on Netflix, Sweet Tooth is finally returning this spring. The streaming service has confirmed that all episodes of season 2 will be available to watch starting on Thursday, April 27. Fans can also prepare for the show’s comeback with nine new photos from the upcoming episodes.

The series is based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book series of the same name, and it takes place 10 years after a cataclysmic event known as “The Great Crumble,” in which most of humanity was wiped out by a disease known as “the Sick” that also may created a new race of animal/human hybrids. One of these hybrids, Gus (Christian Convery), sets out on a journey across the country to find the woman he believes is his mother, Birdie. Joining him on this trek is Tommy Jeppard (Nonso Anozie), an ex-professional football player and former member of the hybrid-hunting Last Men.

Season 1 ended with Gus getting captured by the Last Men and their vicious leader, General Abbot (Neil Sandilands). The last time we saw him, Gus was held in a cage with several other hybrid creatures in the hopes of finding a cure for the Sick. And according to early plot details for season 2, Gus may be leading an uprising in order to free his new friends. Meanwhile, back in the outside world, Jeppard will team up with Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), who previously ran her own sanctuary for hybrids.

The new images highlight many returning characters from the show’s last season, including Gus, Jeppard, Abbot, and Aimee. We also see Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), the good natured doctor who remains desperate to cure his own infected wife, Rani (Aliza Vellani). You can view the latest photos below.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Images

















Are you excited to watch the new season of Sweet Tooth next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Sweet Tooth Book One

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.