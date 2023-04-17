Hybrids Unite and Revolt in Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer

We’re just ten days away from the season 2 of Sweet Tooth dropping on Netflix. In the popular adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s comics, the hybrid deer-boy named Gus will join forces with other hybrids to save themselves from a nasty fate at the hands of the Last Men. We’ll also get a look into Gus’ past, before the collapse of society As in The Last of Us, there may well be a dilemma when it comes to curing humanity versus destroying innocent lives.

Take a look at the new trailer Netflix just dropped, below:

Netflix also included a lengthy synopsis for the upcoming season. It reads as follows:

“As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

“Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.”

The streamer also dropped several new official stills, which you may peruse below. Are you excited for season 2? Let us know in comments.

Sweet Tooth. Christian Convery as Gus in episode 202 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Naledi Murray as Wendy in episode 203 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Neil Sandilands as General Abbot in episode 203 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christian Convery as Gus, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot in episode 205 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christopher Cooper Jnr as Teddy Turtle, Navi Narayan as Earl Elephant, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, Harvey Gui as Max Skunk in episode 206 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Nonso Anozie as Jepperd in episode 208 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Christian Convery as Gus in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Dania Ramirez as Aimee in episode 203 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Adeel Akhtar as Singh in episode 206 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky in episode 207 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

