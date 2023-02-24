Dead Boy Detectives Series Moves From HBO Max To Netflix

The Dead Boy Detectives are setting up shop on a rival streaming service. The upcoming series featuring Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner’s Vertigo Comics characters was originally set to bow on HBO Max. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially sold the rights to the series to Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives follows the adventures of Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, the ghosts of two murdered children who pass on entering the afterlife in favor of staying on Earth and investigating supernatural crimes. They are eventually joined in their crusade by their living companion, Crystal Palace, a medium who can communicate with the dead.

HBO Max previously ordered a Dead Boy Detectives pilot in 2021. Later that year, the characters made their live-action debut in Doom Patrol season 3, in which Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant starred as Edwin and Charles, respectively. However, the new series ultimately cast George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri in these roles. Steve Yockey wrote and executive produced the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz.

This news isn’t necessarily surprising. HBO Max has spent the last few months clearing house of existing DC programming. Case in point: Doom Patrol, Titans, and Pennyworth have all gotten the axe in recent weeks. This is happening in advance of the new DC Universe getting launched by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In fact, Dead Boy Detectives was reportedly shopped around in the first place because it doesn’t fit in with the duo’s plans for the franchise.

On Netflix, the series will join another Gaiman property, The Sandman. Which is ironic, since the two ghostly characters made their first appearance in that comic’s 25th issue in 1991. This potentially opens the door for both shows to have a crossover at some point.

How do you feel about Dead Boy Detectives moving to Netflix? Let us know in the comment section below!

