HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives Adds Caitlin Reilly and Max Jenkins

Although it is an obscure DC property, Dead Boy Detectives has survived Warner Bros. Discovery’s regime. The TV series based on Neil Gaiman’s Sandman characters is still moving forward at HBO Max. And according to Variety, Caitlin Reilly and Max Jenkins are the latest performers to book recurring roles on the show.

Reilly and Jenkins will appear in the series as Litty and Kingham, respectively. The official breakdowns breakdowns describe them as “tiny foul-mouthed dandelion sprites” who also act as a “rude annoyance” to the title characters. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri are headlining the show as the titular undead sleuths, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland. The pair will also be joined by Kassius Nelson as their living companion, Crystal Palace.

Earlier this year, Reilly appeared in the second season of HBO Max’s Hacks and also guest-starred in two episodes of Apple TV+’s Loot. Jenkins is a series regular on Dead to Me, which airs its final season on Netflix later this month. Some of his other small-screen credits include Netflix’s Special and HBO’s High Maintenance.

Previously, HBO Max ordered a pilot for a potential Dead Boy Detectives series last fall. But it wasn’t until last April that the streaming service finally ordered an eight-episode first season. This actually won’t be the first time that Edwin and Charles have shown up in the live-action realm. Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft also played the characters in an episode of Doom Patrol season 3 in 2021. Although the new show takes place in its own continuity, Ruth Connell is reprising her role as Night Nurse.

Other cast members for Dead Boy Detectives include Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, and Lukas Gage. HBO Max still hasn’t announced a release date for the series.

Are you excited to see what Reilly and Jenkins bring to the show’s first season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

